Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $317.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.85. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $328.81.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

