Morgan Stanley Lowers alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded alstria office REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded alstria office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

