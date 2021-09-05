Financial Comparison: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) versus FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% FitLife Brands 38.93% 52.80% 38.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and FitLife Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.40 -$7.19 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $21.74 million 2.83 $8.71 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Charlie’s and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Charlie’s on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

