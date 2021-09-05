NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NNXPF opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

