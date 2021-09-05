Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $43.06 price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

