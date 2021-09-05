Morgan Stanley Upgrades Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) to Equal Weight

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.