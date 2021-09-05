iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to announce $103.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $104.38 million. iStar reported sales of $115.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $423.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on STAR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iStar by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

