Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEIGY stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Get Semperit Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.