Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 68,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777,581 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $671,695. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

