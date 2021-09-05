Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $147.18, but opened at $144.20. Zai Lab shares last traded at $145.95, with a volume of 635 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,340 shares of company stock worth $43,442,600. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.