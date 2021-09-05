TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Gap Down to $19.88

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $19.43. TFS Financial shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 300 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 211.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

