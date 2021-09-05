Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $15.68

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $15.25. Vipshop shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 36,938 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.