Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $15.68

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $15.25. Vipshop shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 36,938 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.