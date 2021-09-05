ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up to $68.91

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.91, but opened at $71.06. ArcBest shares last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 4 shares.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

