Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $423,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

