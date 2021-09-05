Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.66 million, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

