Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.33 ($142.75).

SIX2 stock opened at €115.20 ($135.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.41.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

