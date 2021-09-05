Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

QUMU stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53. Qumu has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter worth $3,176,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Qumu by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 355,274 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Qumu by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

