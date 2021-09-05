British Land (LON:BLND) Hits New 52-Week High at $549.80

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 549.80 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 549.60 ($7.18), with a volume of 281484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543 ($7.09).

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 513.28. The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 15,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,215 shares of company stock worth $29,041,298.

British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

