BRP (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$122.00 to C$137.00. The stock traded as high as C$124.71 and last traded at C$124.07, with a volume of 54643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.17.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.00.

Get BRP alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.27. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.