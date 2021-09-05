South32 (LON:S32) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.80

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.80 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 173.20 ($2.26), with a volume of 23725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.80 ($2.24).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on S32 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.30. The firm has a market cap of £8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.69%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

