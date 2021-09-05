mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for mdf commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MDF opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$219.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

