Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

