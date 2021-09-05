VICI Properties’ (VICI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

