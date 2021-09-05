Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KLPEF stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

