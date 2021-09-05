WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Argus

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEC. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.