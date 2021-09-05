Head-To-Head Contrast: Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) vs. Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.25% 1.00% Northern Trust 20.51% 12.61% 0.82%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Trust 4 5 4 0 2.00

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $109.07, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Northern Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 2.87 $11.81 million $1.28 14.34 Northern Trust $6.30 billion 3.88 $1.21 billion $5.83 20.13

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment comprises sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses in the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

