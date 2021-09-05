8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Critical Review

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 8X8 and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 6 0 2.38 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.57%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30% DATATRAK International 5.91% 27.45% 5.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 5.32 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -21.24 DATATRAK International $7.16 million 5.90 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DATATRAK International beats 8X8 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

