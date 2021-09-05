Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

