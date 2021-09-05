Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $290.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14.
In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 147,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
