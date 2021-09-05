Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $290.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 147,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.