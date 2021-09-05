Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.23 and a beta of 4.50. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $75,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

