Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Wednesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.66.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.