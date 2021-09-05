FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Issued By Oppenheimer

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for ChargePoint in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

CHPT stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

