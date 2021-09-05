AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.
OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
