AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.