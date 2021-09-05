Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

