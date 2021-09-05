SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

