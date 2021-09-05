Head-To-Head Analysis: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Huntsman alerts:

This table compares Huntsman and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $6.02 billion 0.98 $1.03 billion $0.98 27.23 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.64 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.29

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntsman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 8.95% 14.21% 6.20% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Huntsman and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 0 3 12 0 2.80 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Huntsman currently has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.89%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Huntsman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Huntsman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Huntsman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Huntsman has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntsman beats Ecovyst on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists market share for textile chemicals and dyes. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.