Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) versus Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Financial Analysis

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Glanbia and Alps Alpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alps Alpine 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glanbia and Alps Alpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $4.37 billion 1.21 $164.26 million $3.38 26.79 Alps Alpine $6.77 billion 0.34 -$36.06 million $0.41 54.73

Glanbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alps Alpine. Glanbia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alps Alpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A Alps Alpine 0.15% 2.59% 1.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Glanbia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Glanbia has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glanbia pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alps Alpine pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glanbia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment produces and sells a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. This segment also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including OPTIMUM NUTRITION, SlimFast, BSN, ISOPURE, NUTRAMINO, ABB, think!, Amazing Grass, and BODY&FIT brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester. The Automotive Infotainment segment engages in the development, manufacturing and sale of audio, information and communication equipment. The Logistics segment involves in the provision of transportation, storage and forwarding services. It also provides system development, office works, as well as finance and leasing services. The company was founded on November 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

