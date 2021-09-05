Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$28.95 on Friday. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$14.46 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

