Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.01.

Shares of EDR opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.11.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

