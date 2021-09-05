BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$35.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.40.

ERO opened at C$24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.58. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

