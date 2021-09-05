Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at C$56.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$45.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.