FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endo International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at $820,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Endo International by 340.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

