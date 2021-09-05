FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.32.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

NYSE VALE opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vale by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vale by 56.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vale by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 196,560 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

