Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$142.40.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.01 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.22.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.