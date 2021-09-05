Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CU. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.56.
Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$35.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.34.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
