Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CU. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.56.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$35.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.34.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

