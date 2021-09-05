Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATD.B. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

