ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.89.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$42.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

