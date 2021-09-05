Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.31 and a 200 day moving average of $299.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

