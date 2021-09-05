American Woodmark Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for American Woodmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $69.29 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

