Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $20.89

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $22.89. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 2,432 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

